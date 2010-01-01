At CT Computer Service, we started as a small team of IT enthusiasts who wanted to help small businesses overcome their technology challenges. Today, we have grown into a leading provider of IT services.
We offer a comprehensive range of IT services, including network management, computer sales and repair, and more. Our services are designed to help small businesses thrive in today's digital world.
Our team of IT professionals is dedicated to providing exceptional service and support to our clients. We have the expertise and experience to solve even the most complex technology challenges.
We love our customers, so feel free to visit during normal business hours.
905 South Willow Street, North Platte, Nebraska 69101, United States
Open today
10:00 am – 06:00 pm
